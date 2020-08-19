‘RECORD HIGH’: Sports clubs see memberships skyrocket

ON TRACK: The Warwick Karting Club is on the road to success, reporting a 60 per cent increase in their membership since the end of 2019. Picture: contributed

ON TRACK: The Warwick Karting Club is on the road to success, reporting a 60 per cent increase in their membership since the end of 2019. Picture: contributed

SPORTS: Warwick sports clubs have triumphed through the hardships of 2020, with many associations reporting skyrocketing member numbers and thriving cultures.

While several sports were forced to wind down during the peak of the pandemic, the majority have bounced back better than ever, whether competitive or social, team-based or individual.

For Warwick Karting Club secretary Fiona Gray, it was the club’s commitment to their members and the sport which saw their membership numbers increase by 60 per cent from the end of last year.

“It’s pretty crazy, considering the situation we’re in, but I think the culture in our club is something we can be really proud of,” Gray said.

“Even at our last meet, which was in August right after the borders closed, we had 100 entrants, and that was well up on what we had last year, even with the borders shut.

“The club’s focus going forward is to keep doing what we’re doing, focusing on being something the whole family can do – that’s something Warwick’s always prided itself on, and always will.”

The Warwick Karting Club is seeking entries and volunteer registrations for their next meet on September 13.

They may be on the other end of the sporting spectrum, but the Warwick Netball Association is experiencing a similar uptick in interest.

Club secretary Linda Bunch said all age groups were seeing an increase in numbers.

“The changes that we’ve made to the players’ training and gameplay schedule have been received very well and have benefited the players,” she said.

“Seniors fixtures are definitely up and running now too, with the three-week final series commencing soon.

“Representative netball is also back on, which is great to see, as all of the Darling Downs players can get out on the courts again and enjoy that higher level of competition.”

MORE STORIES:

Motorsports’ loss could cripple regional tourism

Next-gen footy players overcome season of setbacks

TOP 10: Warwick’s 2020 sporting triumphs