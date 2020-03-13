Records continue to tumble for netball season

READY FOR NEW SEASON: Four Warwick teams will compete at the first inter-district carnival this weekend in Highfields.

READY FOR NEW SEASON: Four Warwick teams will compete at the first inter-district carnival this weekend in Highfields.

NETBALL: The Darling Downs inter-district carnival will return to the region, with teams from 11 associations taking to the courts on Sunday.

It’s the first of five carnivals in the series with teams from Goondiwindi, Maranoa, Kingaroy, Chinchilla, Dalby, Stanthorpe, Toowoomba, Highfields, Lockyer, Laidley, Fassifern and Warwick contesting the title.

“It covers age groups from 11 years right through to the opens,” Warwick Netball Association secretary Linda Bunch said.

“There’s a total of 56 teams playing, and we’ll be taking out four teams – the 11 years, 12 years, 13 years, and 15 years.”

Expected to play up to 112 games on the day, Bunch said the carnival was extremely competitive across the region.

Every team has four games on the day, which is a lot of netball,” she said.

“It’s a representative carnival, so it’s definitely a competition-based carnival.

“They’re expecting at least 500 players to be there which is a huge tournament for a region of our size.”

With the opening carnival to take place in Highfields, the popular carnival is one Bunch hopes the teams do well in.

“We’ve always been well represented in the finals, some years we might have five or six teams in the gran final games – we don’t always win them though,” she said.

“We expect our players to have considerable growth and personal development throughout the series of carnivals.

“The 11-year-olds team is new this year it’s their first time playing representative netball but most of the others have played at that level before.”

The record-breaking number of teams won’t deter Warwick players who will commence training ahead of the long series.

“The teams will train weekly on Thursday nights,” Bunch said.

“The idea is to learn more and build on their skills and abilities from carnival to carnival.

“I think it’s a carnival that definitely represents our region well.”