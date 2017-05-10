Records on new Morgan Park surface

WINNER: Stan Adler took his 1976 Porsche 911 to four wins and third place in Historic Production Sports Car races at the Autumn Historic Warwick racing at Morgan Park.

MOTOR RACING: Lap records were broken at the Historic Racing Car Club Autumn Historic Warwick race meeting last weekend.

The smooth new racing surface inspired more confidence and allowed drivers to make more use of their car's performance, so several of the Historic Class Lap Records came tumbling down.

New records included the Outright Lap Record for an Historic Car, whereveteran driver Chris Farrell broke his own 2016 record multiple times, eventually by 0.221 seconds, achieving the outstanding lap time of 1min:13.541 seconds.

Farrell was driving his 1982 Spirit Honda Formula Two car, a turbocharged version of which was entered in Formula 1 in 1983.

Zach McAfee came from Como in Sydney to take the Group Sa (Pre-1961) Production Sports Car record in his 1956 Austin Healey 100/6, and regular HRCC competitor Stan Adler lowered the Group Sc (1970-77) record by 0.029 second to 1: 26.712 in his new-build 1976 Porsche Carrera 3.0 litre.

In Group N Historic Touring Cars, Martin White's 1964 Falcon Sprint lowered the pre-1965 Nb record for cars over 3litre capacity to 1:29.727, and John Burke took his 1972 Valiant Charger RT to a new mark of 1:29.994 for Group Nc (1965-72) cars of 3501-5000cc.

But the big news was Mark Trenoweth's lowering of his own 2011 record by a massive 4.239 seconds, in the Group U Historic Sports Sedans class, driving his famous ex-John McCormack Jaguar XJ-S.

Many other drivers improved on their own personal best times.