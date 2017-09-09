23°
Recycled sewage a commodity?

LIQUID CAPITAL: The Southern Downs Regional Council will issue an expression of interest for the purchase of recycled water from the Warwick effluent treatment plant.
Sophie Lester
by

RESIDENTS may soon be able to buy recycled water from the Warwick sewage treatment plant.

The Southern Downs Regional Council plans to issue an expression of interest for the sale of Class A treated effluent water in Warwick.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said Class A was the highest grade of recycled water, which could be used for a variety of purposes.

"This will be a broad expression of interest process,” Cr Dobie said.

"It all depends on what someone is looking for, it won't target certain groups.”

The water is non-potable and cannot be used for bathing or swimming, cooking or drinking by humans or animals.

The water can be used for urban uses such as flushing toilets and watering gardens and lawns, as well as irrigation and in industry.

Topics:  council news recycled water sewage southern downs regional council warwick developments warwick industry

Warwick Daily News
