’RED ALERT’: Warwick workforce ‘vulnerable’ to economic downturn

GRIM PREDICTIONS: Modelling suggests Warwick is particularly vulnerable to a coronavirus-related economic downturn, but those on the ground remain optimistic.

A NATIONAL economic downturn could severely impact the Warwick workforce, increasing the unemployment rate and pushing the region into further financial hardship, according to new modelling released by the Centre of Full Employment and Equity.

The report reveals the Rose City is at “red alert – high risk” of job losses, with an Employment Vulnerability Index score of 1.25.

This means, according to Professor Scott Baum from Griffith University and Professor Bill Mitchell from University of Newcastle, the community is likely to feel the “significant economic consequences” of the coronavirus.

Factors such as age, education, income and job availability determine the final score, and on these measures Warwick finds itself poorly positioned below the state and national average.

The regional town has an older population (median age of 41), education levels below the state and national average (50.62 per cent without a post secondary school qualification), and a significantly lower weekly family income ($1261 in Warwick, in contrast to $1734 elsewhere in Australia).

According to the researchers, this means unemployed residents, which currently account for 6.8 per cent of the population, could find themselves “getting left behind.”

One such resident is Dani Fray, who has been on the hunt for a job since January.

“I’ve had no luck whatsoever, couldn’t even get a job at Aldi,” she said.

“I either didn’t hear back from them, or I got turned down.”

For Ms Fray, the constant rejection was too much, and she now plans to move her family elsewhere in search of work.

“It makes you question whether it’s even worth trying,” she said.

A spokeswoman for BEST Employment Warwick said it was a challenging time for everyone.

“The unemployment rate is the highest it has been in five years,” she said.

“(But) we are starting to see some confidence return to the workforce as restrictions begin to ease, which will help get more people back into work.”

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said he had faith in the community’s ability to recover from the downturn.

“We are such a diverse region and we are very well located,” he said.

“It’s the people that make communities and we have great people in the Southern Downs.

“We offer a point of difference.”

The positive sentiment was echoed in Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s public address this week, when he addressed unemployment.

“On the basis of our national character, and our ingenuity, and our resolution that we will see those better days … we will come through this together, as we always promised that we would.”