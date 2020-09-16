Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A shark has left a group of teenagers shaken after it took a bite at one boy’s surf ski.
A shark has left a group of teenagers shaken after it took a bite at one boy’s surf ski.
News

‘Red-eyed’ shark attacks teen’s surf ski

by Patrick James
2nd Feb 2021 6:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A "red-eyed" shark took a bite out of a teenager's surf ski just off the coast of Glenelg on Tuesday evening.

Jed Ffrench, 17, was paddling with a group of four other teenagers about 2km off the shore at Glenelg when he felt a "big thud" and saw a "red-eyed shark" taking a bite out of his surf ski.

Jed Ffrench stands next to his surf ski after paddling ashore. Picture: Dan Demaria
Jed Ffrench stands next to his surf ski after paddling ashore. Picture: Dan Demaria

The boys, a group of training Surf Life Savers, were about 2km from the shore, further out to sea than they usually train.

They could not gauge the size of the shark, but distinctly remembered its "bright red eyes" staring at them in the water.

The shark disappeared, prompting the group of boys to paddle as quickly as they could back to shore.

A separate group of Surf Life Savers Nippers were also training at the time, and evacuated the water.

None of the teenagers were injured. The shark may have been a bronze whaler.

 

Jed Ffrench, 17, was about 2km off shore at Glenelg and felt a big thud when a shark bit his surf ski. Picture: Dan Demaria
Jed Ffrench, 17, was about 2km off shore at Glenelg and felt a big thud when a shark bit his surf ski. Picture: Dan Demaria

 

 

Originally published as 'Red-eyed' shark attacks teen's surf ski

shark attack wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $380K+ upgrades to target ‘notorious’ Warwick black spot

        Premium Content $380K+ upgrades to target ‘notorious’ Warwick black spot

        News Road safety advocates say the new roundabout couldn’t have come soon enough. SEE PLANS HERE:

        Warwick pays tribute to the ‘last true gentleman’

        Premium Content Warwick pays tribute to the ‘last true gentleman’

        News Influential sporting giant and longstanding businessman John Devitt farewelled...

        Southern Downs farmers rejoice as milk price finally boosted

        Premium Content Southern Downs farmers rejoice as milk price finally boosted

        News Warwick Norco milk suppliers to get $2m windfall to get ‘back ahead’ after years of...

        Shocking number of Queensland kids injured in childcare

        Premium Content Shocking number of Queensland kids injured in childcare

        News Thousands of Queensland kids injured, suffering trauma at childcare centres