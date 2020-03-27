Redbacks find light at the end of the tunnel

SEASON ON HOLD: Warwick Redbacks president Vince White is hopeful the break will help players bond off the field.

AUSSIE RULES: It was meant to be a year for rebuilding at the Warwick Redbacks, who were ready to unleash a new president and head coach.

But the growing and ever-changing threat of coronavirus has seen the club come to a standstill just weeks before the first bounce.

Club president, Vincent White – who took on the role after last year’s AGM – is trying to find positives during the mid-season break.

“We’re trying to improve our image in the community,” he said.

“And trying to get ourselves into a situation where people want to be a part of the football club, not just because they have to be.”

After signing a number of new sponsors during the off season, the club is hopeful to retain the backing of the community.

“We’re hoping to show a lot more support to our major sponsor – Garden’s Galore,” he said.

“We want to show whoever is going to sponsor us that we are going to support them and give back to the community.”

ONE LAST CHANCE: The first and last time the Warwick Redbacks players had the opportunity to run onto the field together at the Cardinal's Cup.

Despite players being disappointed by their inability to take to the field, there has been a growing sense of camaraderie among the playing group.

“Most of the guys in the senior men’s team are disappointed,” he said.

“The draw was looking really good; we had strong competitors at the start of the year, which was a good way to see how we were travelling.

“But a lot of the guys are still trying to have little training sessions in small groups or some are going for long runs and challenging people to beat it.

“The boys understand though, and everyone is showing a lot of heart towards the club and are putting their hand up to help at the club house.”

While the opportunity to play may not be available to athletes until at least the end of May, White said the break would remind players of why they love the game.

“Our situation is up for review at the end of May, and if that all goes through hopefully we’ll just push the season back and have round one in June,” he said.

“It’s going to make a pretty big impact and a lot of people are going to be let go.

“But it just reminds us that AFL is more a privilege than a right and hopefully it will show a lot more heart throughout the season.

“Even with our juniors, the juniors are going to realise that sport is a privilege to be able to play and it can go away with the click of a finger.”