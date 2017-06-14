Redbacks quash debt rumours

Warwick Redbacks say they are fighting fit amid rumours of financial struggle.

THE Warwick Redbacks have quashed rumours they are struggling financially amid rumours the club folding.

Treasurer Keith Clarke said he was "disappointed” to hear the rumours the club planned to disband due to heavy debts.

Mr Clarke said while the Redbacks did have ongoing debt, they were paying back all loans on time.

"We received a loan from the council for about $80,000 to build our clubhouse which we are paying back at a rate of $2400 a quarter,” Mr Clarke said.

"I have asked council in the past if there would be any benefit of paying it off sooner but they have said no as there's basically no interest on that loan.

"We have our debts but we're paying them all - we're no worse off financially than other clubs.

"We can struggle to get numbers because we're a rugby league town but the club is the strongest it's ever been so we're disappointed to hear things like this because it could cause a lot of grief for us.”

Southern Downs Regional Council finance manager Andrew Page confirmed the amount that had been loaned to the Redbacks in October 2012.

"An administration charge of 2% of the principal is charged, and it is a 10-year loan,” Mr Page said.

"Principal and administration payments are made quarterly as per the agreement, and it is due to be fully repaid by July 2022.”