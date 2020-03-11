Redbacks rally for first game under new coach

EAGER TO PLAY: Steven Grogan has earnt the praise of new head coach Phil Cooney during the off season, going above and beyond on and off the field.

AUSSIE RULES: When the Warwick Redbacks take to the field on Saturday, their new head coach won’t be the only change the club has seen during the long off-season.

A renewed energy and consistent numbers at training have seen the club take a positive outlook on the 2020 season, falling just short of a grand appearance last year.

Ready to implement a number of changes on and off the field, head coach Phil Cooney has high expectations of the new side.

“I’ve been getting some scattered feedback to say they’re extremely happy with the way I’m coaching,” Cooney said.

“The reflection is the amount of people out at training at the moment.

“I’ve consistently had 14 to 18 out at training each night, which is pretty encouraging at this time of the year.”

Eager to see the side come together for the first time at the annual Cardinal’s Cup in Jimboomba on Saturday, Cooney has a number of new strategies he’s looking forward to testing.

“It’s round robin competition; we’ll play back-to-back games and then play Jimboomba,” he said.

“It’s good to think they’ve picked us to be the main threat during the round robin.

“There’s no limit to rotations and I’ll be using that it its fullest; there will be players off and on that bench throughout the whole game.

“That’s a feather in our cap and we’ll deal with that as we go through the season.”

With the Darling Downs Aussie Rules season expected to start on April 4, the club are yet to announce their captains for the 2020 season.

However, they’ll be looking to follow in the direction of many AFL clubs according to Cooney.

“We will have co-captains for the first time and the players will have a huge input on who they want them to be,” he said.

“Then we’ll have another leadership group of six; two from the backline, two midfielders, and two from the forward line.

“We want equal knowledge and fairness, and communication going around the ground.

“If someone is injured or unavailable, we’ve got someone there, we’re not leaving a hole.”

At the start of what will hopefully be a prosperous season for the new coach, the Redbacks will use the trial game to formulate strategies for the 2020.

“It will give me a good look at things and see what class standard of footy we have across the board, at present it’s a bit unknown,” he said.

“I’m just waiting in anticipation to see how we can get ready for the first home game.

“I’ve got to earn their respect and that won’t happen until we put some games together.”