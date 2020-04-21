Redbacks running off the no-season blues

ON THE RUN: Warwick Redbacks vice president Vincent White said the team won’t let the coronavirus put a total end to their season.

THE AFL season may have ground to a halt under the coronavirus pandemic, but the Warwick Redbacks haven’t let it stop them from staying in form.

The AFL team is using the unprecedented off-season to kick off their challenge to run 1000 kilometres between them by May 29, using an online system to track how far and often each team member is running.

Long-term Warwick Redbacks player Tyhe Clarkson said the team’s competitive nature was the primary drive to participate in the challenge, but its mental health benefits couldn’t be underestimated.

“We all play football to win, we don’t play to lose, so we’re all very competitive people and we use (the challenge) to have a bit of banter and have a bit of a go at each other,” Clarkson said.

“Exercise plays a massive part in our mental health, and having it taken away through football leaves a few guys in a bit of limbo.

So, it just gives something to put your mind to and take your mind off what’s happening throughout the world at the moment.”

Clarkson said he was confident that the physical challenge would keep the team in match-ready condition, and was prepared to start another one if the AFL season was to be further pushed back.

“We want to stay as fit as we can in case something does happen and we can get back and play, so if it comes to the end of May and there’s no football, we’ll just reset and aim for the next date they give us,” he said.

“Everyone’s super keen to get back into playing football at some stage, in whatever form it comes in – so long as we can play anything, we’re all 100 per cent keen for it.

And hopefully once the season does start back up again, we’ll hopefully come out on the fitter side of the AFL teams in the Darling Downs.”

Warwick Redbacks vice president Vincent White said the challenge was designed to support players’ physical and mental health during the coronavirus crisis.

“We’d initially set up a daily challenge where one of the boys will pick an exercise and everyone else had to do it within a 24-hour period,” White said.

“It’s something to take everyone’s mind off the pandemic, and getting everyone to push toward 1000 kilometres during this time period gives them a goal to work towards.

It’s making sure that the boys are ready for footy and physically fit, but also that they’re not letting things get built up in their heads when they’re stuck sitting there not doing anything.”

The AFL club’s vice president, who is also a member of the men’s side, said the online rankings were important for maintaining the team’s social and competitive camaraderie despite no confirmation of when or if the season will resume.

“I think a lot of the boys, including myself, are starting to miss (AFL) a bit – it was a nice way to catch up with everyone, but now all we can really do apart from fitness and essential shopping is sit at home,” he said.

“The boys who are in those top spots seem to be pushing to beat one another, and then there’s always someone who comes up from behind to take over and sneaks into the lead.

With the daily challenges too, there’s a rule that you have to film it or it didn’t happen – you can’t just say you’ve done it, making it much harder to get out of it.”

White said the Redbacks club were hopeful that the running challenge’s late May deadline would coincide with the Federal Government announcing an ease in coronavirus restrictions, giving AFL Queensland (AFLQ) the potential to restart local seasons.

“From what I’ve read and have been hearing, we’re really hoping that the end of May will give us the green light to restart the season in the beginning of June,” he said.

“Ideally, the first round would be in the beginning of June and then push through towards the end of the year.

It would mean we’d likely cross over into the start of the cricket season, which would be a bit difficult but not impossible.”