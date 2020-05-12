Redbacks set to edge out competition

CHANGING CULTURE: The Warwick Redbacks are hopeful a return to the field will come sooner rather than later as restrictions continue to ease.

CHANGING CULTURE: The Warwick Redbacks are hopeful a return to the field will come sooner rather than later as restrictions continue to ease.

AUSSIE RULES: The prospect of returning to the field this year continues to be the driving motivation for Warwick Redbacks players, who are 20km off completing their 1000km run challenge.

What started as an initiative to keep players fit during the prolonged pre-season has since provided players with an opportunity to recommit themselves to the game.

Senior men’s head coach Phil Cooney said the commitment and self-determination from players during the six week delay was promising.

“All of our incentives go to the first bounce of the year,” he said.

“(The players) haven’t take their eyes off that, and it’s been the one shinning light that they’ve looked beyond the present.

“The goal has always been the first bounce and the way its looking, it looks like that will happen this year.”

AFL Queensland is expected to meet this week to announce when a return to training and games will be possible for community competitions.

While there is no certainty about the duration of the season and whether spectators will be able to attend, Cooney said players were simply eager to play.

“They’d play in the dark, they really would. They don’t need a crowd there to play, it’s just the icing on the cake,” he said.

“They just want to get the ball in their hands and get a game or two under their belt to get some confidence back.

“It’s probably a double edge sword in a way because we don’t charge admission at the gate but when you run a bar and a canteen there is ebb and flow for that.

“In short, it’s going to hurt us for a bit but in the other way it’ll get the ball rolling.”

The challenges coronavirus restrictions have placed on the club have only benefited players according to Cooney, with the focus back on the game rather than outside concerns.

“It’s been down to the boys to take a good hard look at themselves about what they can do during this time,” he said.

“Overall it’s going to be a very positive thing that comes from this.

“(AFL) is a team sport but you’ve got to work on your own fitness levels too.

“That’s where I’m quietly confident that we’re going to come out on top here because fitness comes first – without fitness it doesn’t matter how good or how many skills you have got.”