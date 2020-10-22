Menu
Politics

REPLAY: Redlands candidates go head to head

by Shiloh Payne
22nd Oct 2020 11:19 AM
If you've had this story open for a while, make sure you click refresh on your tab at 11.55am to make the livestream live. 

Two candidates for the marginal seat of Redlands in the upcoming election will go head to head today in a debate on Sky News.

Set to begin at 12pm AEST today, Redlands MP Kim Richards will debate the top issues with the LNP's Henry Pike.

The region has been a Labor marginal electorate of 3.1 per cent since 2017.

The Redlands City Council has called for the State Government to deliver in four key areas, with a connected community, liveable neighbourhoods, sustainable environment and thriving economy.

Queensland LNP opposition leader Deb Frecklington walks with Mark Robinson MP (left) and Henry Pike (right) LNP candidate for Redland on a Redland Bay road made from recycled materials.Picture: Sarah Marshall
Redlands candidates include Greens' Carmen McNaught, Peter Williams for One Nation Party, Frank Brady from Legalise Cannabis Queensland, Michelle Maher from Informed Medical Options Party and Andrew Pope from Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party Qld.

Originally published as Redlands debate: MP Kim Richards with LNP Henry Pike

LNP candidate for Redlands Henry Pike will debate with Redlands MP Kim Richards on top issues from midday today.Picture: Sarah Marshall
