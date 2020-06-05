Menu
Lady Elliot Island is the most southern island of the Great Barrier Reef.
'Traditional knowledge with western science’ to protect reef

Nick Gibbs
5th Jun 2020
A PROJECT that uses traditional knowledge and modern science to preserve the southern end of the Great Barrier Reef has received $95,000 in State Government funding.

The inshore Great Barrier Reef monitoring project is led by Gidarjil indigenous sea rangers and the Port Curtis Coral Coast Traditional Owners and is designed to examine the impact of water quality on coral.

Gidarjil Development Corporation chief executive officer Dr Kerry Blackman said the project would build on inshore coral surveys funded by the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

"This is a very exciting project for our traditional owners as we have deep and enduring spiritual connections to our land and sea country," Dr Blackman said.

"Gidarjil is committed to taking ownership of our sea country management and the support of the Palaszczuk Government will enable Gidarjil's indigenous sea ranger team to continue to address knowledge gaps about our inshore coral habitats and the impact of water quality on these communities.

"Our sea rangers will combine traditional knowledge with western science to monitor and manage our own sea country for the benefit of all Australians."

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said the project brought together numerous organisations taking active measures to protect the 'ecological treasure'.

"The unique coral and marine water quality monitoring project will primarily focus on the impact of water quality on the southern inshore coral communities," she said.

"This research will contribute to an established body of work to further inform how we continue to protect and maintain the Great Barrier Reef."

