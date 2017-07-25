Reeling in proud history

THERE was a sad news item last week. As a lifelong fisherman, I'm devastated.

No, they are not banning fishing or imposing a new crab size limit. It's worse.

Alvey fishing reels is closing. Late last week it hit the news feeds that the iconic Alvey Fishing reel company, based in Carole Park, near Ipswich, has decided to close its doors after 97 years of producing fishing reels in wood, then in Bakelite, fiberglass and in recent years, modern plastics.

As a fisherman, I swear by the simplistic design and bulletproof construction. I can sadly say that they don't survive being run over by a Cruiser Ute but I have had them survive the rigors of many a Straddie or Fraser Island Fishing trip, and then back up year after year with ashamedly little or no maintenance whatsoever.

I'd seen other kids fishing with Alvey reels and at first, I remember thinking they looked a bit old fashioned.

They looked nowhere near as flash looking as my 5-ball bearing line-shredding tangle-maker.

I also noticed that the kids using these tended to spend a hell of a lot more time actually fishing than I did, and therefore catching a fish every so often.

Tour local toyshop sold fishing reels and I gazed at them in the window of the shop for a few months until I formulated a plan. Living in a farming area, I got a job picking passionfruit one school holidays, at the sum of 5 cents a kg until I had the funds to purchase a glorious Alvey "500 a1” reel.

I strolled downtown armed with a pocket full of cash.

I had a major scare on the way to the toy shop though when dad told me that as it was my first ever pay packet, I needed to buy something for my mum.

Bugger I thought. Fortunately, there was gift shop next to the toy shop where I was able to buy a modest little nick-nack. She's treasured those silly clowns since.

We then went to the toyshop where the reel was duly purchased.

It was all shiny and new and resplendent, even "business like” in glorious brown Bakelite.

The reel even came with a little instruction brochure with rigs, tips and a catalogue of all the other reels and things you could buy from Alvey.

I caught plenty of fish with it and still use that very reel today.

It has been widely said in the news stories from last week that Alvey's secret to their success has ultimately lead to their downfall.

The fact that these reels last for 40 years or more have meant that owners rarely need to buy new ones.

You just add more reels to the collection as new fishing buddies join the family.