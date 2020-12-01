Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

Referee stops UFC star flashing breasts

by Mark Fleming
1st Dec 2020 5:30 AM

 

A quick-thinking referee stepped in to spare a UFC fighter's blushes - when her sports bra started riding up.

UFC official Jason Herzog spotted that Norma Dumont was on the brink of a nasty wardrobe malfunction live on TV in her fight with Ashlee Evans-Smith.

Dumont had Evans-Smith on her back against the cage during the final round of their bantamweight fight at UFC Vegas 15 on Sunday (AEDT).

Herzog called a brief pause to the action and reached in to reposition the fighter's top to save her from flashing her breasts to fans watching live.

Dumont put the gaffe behind her to beat Evans-Smith by unanimous decision in her first fight since February.

She won 30-26 on all three scorecards to improve her record to 5-1 having been favourite before the bout.

And Dumont would've been grateful for the ref sparing her a wardrobe malfunction just as much as the victory.

Brazilian born Dumont made her MMA debut in 2016 and last night's win was her sixth pro bout.

It was the second time she'd fought on a UFC card having lost to Australia's Megan Anderson earlier this year.

Sunday's bout was part of the UFC Vegas 15 card that took place at the promotion's Apex base.

Anthony Smith made light work of Devin Clark in the night's main event with a first-round stoppage.

- The Sun

Originally published as Referee stops UFC star flashing breasts

More Stories

female fighters sport ufc

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Treasurer reveals improvement ahead of Budget

        Premium Content Treasurer reveals improvement ahead of Budget

        Politics Queensland’s finances are in slightly better shape than previously forecast as Cameron Dick prepares to hand down the state Budget.

        • 1st Dec 2020 5:13 AM
        Claims cop assault followed alcohol-fuelled street fight

        Premium Content Claims cop assault followed alcohol-fuelled street fight

        Crime The Warwick court heard claims the female officer felt ‘outnumbered and threatened’...

        Lazy Queensland a heart attack waiting to happen

        Premium Content Lazy Queensland a heart attack waiting to happen

        Health Areas of Queensland have recorded “alarming” rates of obesity

        Warwick to harness racing spirit as iconic sport returns

        Premium Content Warwick to harness racing spirit as iconic sport returns

        News Allman Park is set to host the comeback with a bang this weekend. Here’s everything...