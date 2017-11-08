Menu
Refugee visitors head to Rose City

Join the Southern Downs Refugee and Migrant Network to welcome refugees to the Southern Downs
Jonno Colfs
by

A GROUP of refugees will visit Warwick on Friday and locals are being encouraged to head along to a special event to give them a warm country Queensland welcome.

The group from Logan, which numbers around 30, are in Australia on Safe Haven Enterprise visas and are coming out this way to see what regional living is like.

The Southern Downs Refugee and Migrant Network is hosting a welcoming morning tea for the group in the grounds of St Marks Church on Friday at 10am.

The visit is expected to last around 45 mins and anyone wishing to head along is asked to RSVP to sd.refugeemigrantnetwork@gmail.com by tomorrow.

Topics:  southern downs southern downs refugee and migrant network warwick

Warwick Daily News

