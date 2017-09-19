29°
Regency Park clubhouse nearing completion

COMING SOON: A new clubhouse at Churches of Christ Regency Park Retirement Village in Warwick is on track to be completed in November.
by Elyse Wurm

RESIDENTS of Churches of Christ Regency Park Retirement Village will get a glimpse of the inside of their new clubhouse this week.

Construction is due to be completed in November but residents will be walked through the space on Thursday.

Regency Park Retirement Living manager Chris Newley said the hall will accommodate 140 people, a significant increase from the 45-people capacity of the previous clubhouse.

"It's been very exciting, we've been waiting for quite a few years,” Mr Newley said.

"Every day I've been walking down there and there's something new.”

Finishing touches will be applied to the building, including electrical work, plumbing fittings and furniture.

The clubhouse will also feature a large kitchen and hearing loops, enabling residents to listen to sound from the audio-visual system through hearing aids.

"They've done a wonderful job at finishing the building and not interfering with residents, with minimal delay,” Mr Newley said.

Topics:  churches of christ care clubhouse regency park warwick development

Warwick Daily News
