Regency Park clubhouse ready for Christmas

HAPPY HOUR: Overjoyed residents and staff at the opening of the new Regency Park clubhouse. Contributed

RESIDENTS at Regency Park Retirement Village in Warwick have a very big reason to smile as their brand new clubhouse was officially opened on Friday.

The 633sqm facility boasts a huge activity area, a lounge, meeting and consultation rooms, kitchen and bar, as well as toilets and massive veranda facing out towards the range.

The long-awaited clubhouse provides residents with a central meeting area to enjoy fellowship and leisure activities.

Churches of Christ in Queensland Chief Executive Officer Dr Paul Scully said the clubhouse will be a space for people living in the village to socialise, connect and engage with each other.

"With its activity area, lounge, meeting and consultation rooms, and large kitchen, it will be at the heart of village life," Dr Scully said.

Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor, Cr Tracy Dobie, officially opened the building in front of residents, their friends and family and special guests.

Cr Dobie said the building was a great example of the fresh new approach and new image the Southern Downs was building.

"It's state-of-the-art, innovative and it's so encouraging to see an organisation like Churches of Christ Care make such a huge investment into our community,” she said.

Resident Barbara Diery said the building was a delight.

"I'm sure it will be used a lot,” she said.

"It's a great place to come over to and meet friends - I think we'll have a lot of fun here.”

Fellow Regency Park resident Isabel Stacey said the clubhouse would be used for functions as well as relaxing.

"There's a huge screen and another large TV so we'll fun Melbourne Cup Day and when State of Origin is on,” she said.

"That new bar is going to be great for happy hour as well.”

Finished on time and under budget, residents at the 99-unit retirement village will be able to make the most of the facilities and stunning vistas of the surrounding ranges during their Christmas and end-of-year functions.