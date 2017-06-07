Regency Park raises the roof

RAISING THE ROOF: (From left) Churches of Christ Queensland group manager-property Andrew Rankin, Retirement Living operations manager Ladelle Mazzaferri, builder Todd Jeffries, Graeme Parkinson, Anne Sinnamon, eldest resident Rose Hill, Retirement Living manager Chris Newley and Retirement Living general manager Beth Littler at the Churches of Christ Regency Park Retirement Village roof-raising party celebrating the construction of a new clubhouse.

THE clubhouse at Regency Park Retirement Village was packed to the rafters on Friday afternoon as residents gathered to celebrate the construction of a new, much larger clubhouse.

Currently at capacity with 75 people, the old clubhouse was a cosy space for residents, builders and staff to hold the roof raising party.

But resident committee chairman Les Meiklejohn was excited by the prospect of having a little more room to spread out.

"This is something we were waiting on for a long time,” he said.

Mr Meiklejohn said the new clubhouse will be able to accommodate a couple of hundred people and boast a number of other features including a reading room and space for indoor bowls.

"I hope it will bring a new wave of development,” he said.

The frame and roof of the new building are already in place, giving the first glimpse into the scope of the development.

Facing the Great Dividing Range, stunning views are sure to add even more appeal to the eagerly awaited addition.

Construction is due to conclude in November this year.