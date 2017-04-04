23°
News

Region faces $1M flood bill

Jonno Colfs
| 4th Apr 2017 7:17 AM
FLOOD PAIN: Luciano Fontana stand at the high water mark of last week's floods. The paddocks behind him were all underwater.
FLOOD PAIN: Luciano Fontana stand at the high water mark of last week's floods. The paddocks behind him were all underwater. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH many still cleaning up after last week's floods, and others breathing a sigh of relief after escaping the worst, the total damage bill for the region is expected to hit seven figures.

Southern Downs Regional Council staff spent their weekend visiting this path of destruction to assess the full extent of any damage.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said the full extent was still not known.

"The assessments are ongoing,” she said.

"Staff still have more places to visit and more assessments to make.

"But a ballpark figure of what sort of damage bill we'll be looking at is around the million-dollar mark.”

Cr Dobie said the National Disaster Relief and Reconstruction Arrangement had indicated it would fund some of the damage bill.

"Once all the damage has been assessed, we'll put our case forward and their experts will come and decide if they agree or disagree,” she said.

"At this stage we don't know how long all that will take.

"We will only undertake essential repairs until the NDRRA indicates what they will pay for.

"Everything else that isn't funded will have to come from our budget.”

Cr Dobie said repairs would happen in order of priority.

"It will depend on the severity, the traffic and what the NDRRA will fund.”

Cr Dobie urged all residents to use the MY SDRC app to report any damage.

For farmer Luciano Fontana, of Green Pocket along the banks of the Condamine in Warwick, the floods had been detrimental.

"The rain was good for the season, but the floods were not,” he said.

"Of our 90 acres here about 30 were underwater.

"Lucerne, potatoes, pumpkins, they don't like too much water.

Mr Fontana said the crops underwater the longest would suffer.

"That lucerne crop was ready to cut,” he said.

"We'll only lose a bit but the rest will be downgraded, which means less money.

"It will be a good week or two before I can get out in some of these paddocks, they're just way too wet.

"I'd just ploughed two big paddocks ready to plant, so we've lost topsoil over there and fences are gone.”

Mr Fontana said it would take a couple of weeks to get to where they were before the flooding.

"There is so much crap to clean up, fences to fix and debris everywhere,” he said.

"Hopefully, soon we can get back out in the paddocks and see where we're at.

"And we'll go from there.”

The Kable farm at Emu Vale received 133mm on Thursday last week.

Dorothy Kable said the falls were mainly good.

"All the dams are full,” she said.

"The rest of it just soaked in or ran off, so it's a godsend really; it'll set all the paddocks up for the winter crop.

"The only issues are a bit of erosion in a couple of paddocks and you need a four-wheel drive to get out the driveway.

Mrs Kable said she was glad the forecast destructive winds stayed away.

"That would would have been bad for our sunflowers,” she said.

"But we've been blessed when you see how others around the state fared.”

Warwick Daily News
Region faces $1M flood bill

Region faces $1M flood bill

WITH many still cleaning up after last week's floods, the total damage bill for the region is expected to hit seven figures

Warwick businessman rallying to support great cause

DUST AND DOLLARS: Geoff Lang is heading off on his second Great Endeavour Rally as a support sponsor.

For the second year, Geoff Lang is preparing to hit the road

Honouring our Anzac legends

SHINY: Warrant Officer Class One Kim Felminghan with the collection.

Collection honours the nation's most decorated veterans

Doughnut delight for store's regulars

SWEET TREATS: Donut King franchisees Paul and Frances Scerri are back up and running in their new store.

It was a regal welcome back for customers at Warwick Donut King

Local Partners

Coin collection honours heroes

AN EXCLUSIVE one-off collection featuring four "copper" 25 cent coins is set to be released in Australia - and you're first in line.

Picnic set to attract large crowd

CROWD FAVOURITE: People are expected to travel from Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Kingaroy and Tenterfield the Killarney Picnic Basket Day.

Thousands are expected to attend the Picnic Basket Day in Killarney.

Cooper Cup first for the season in polocrosse

ACTION: A Cunningham junior (left) in action against Chinchilla last season.

Polocrosse season just around the corner

Forget the big wet - Warwick to host Dalby in TRL today

TRY: Brandon Vaughan jumps on a loose ball to score for Warwick against Souths last weekend.

Cowboys expect tough Saturday night game from Dalby

Colts eye a full season in Warwick Water Rats B grade

GAME: Water Rats colts (front from left) Nathan Walker, Darcy Meek, Tom Winter, Joseph Levick, (back) Jacob Wilton-Johnson, Jared Fearby and Jonny Winter.

The young guns ready to fire for Water Rats

Heston Blumenthal loses his mind on The Project

THE Project’s co-hosts and viewers were left scratching their heads last night during a bizarre interview with celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal.

‘Man up and apologise’: Viewers blast Andrew

Andrew refused to apologise on Married At First Sight last night.

Viewers blast MAFS’s Andrew after he refuses to apologise.

Flume dominates APRA Awards

Harley Streten aka Flume has cleaned up at the APRA Awards.

ELECTRONIC pop music has officially put Oz rock in a coma.

The Walking Dead s7 finale review: Let the battle commence

Chandler Riggs in a scene from The Walking Dead.

*EXTREME SPOILERS FOR THE WALKING DEAD SEASON 7 FINALE FOLLOW*

‘WE’VE MESSED UP’: George ‘devastated’ by $2.6 million error

Celebrity Chef George Calombaris at Jimmy Grants Robina, which is not thought to have been affected.

Wages bungle saw George Calombaris's staff underpaid by $2.6 million

Married At First Sight's dumped wife: ‘It was brutal’

Nadia breaks down over the hotcake.

IN the torturous MAFS finale, Nadia breaks down.

Tensions rise on MKR: ‘Are you f**king serious?’

Mark and Chris’ fine dining AFL-themed restaurant unsurprisingly tanks.

TONIGHT’S episode of MKR was full of swearing and strategy.

20 Acre Rural Lifestyle Block Close to CBD

L682 Gilchrist Road, Rosehill 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $270,000

This sought after 20 acre rural lifestyle building block situated on an elevated position with a great outlook. Only 5 mins north west from the CBD, close to golf...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

Enjoy All The Spoils!

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $549,000

Situated in 'Meadowbank Estate' this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

1735m2 Elevated Building Block with City Views

13 Weewondilla Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $145,000

This quality 1735m2 elevated building block with magnificent views of the city of Warwick and beyond to the Border Ranges. Close to the CBD, schools, golf course...

NEW Development off Hawker Road

0 Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off ... Expressions of...

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off Hawker Road 3.3K or 6 minutes to Warwick CBD. This is a prestige residential...

4 Bedroom Brick with Double Shed

139a Ogilvie Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 3 $329,000

This tidy 4 bedroom brick home situated in a quiet location with excellent rural views to the north. Features 4 bedrooms master with ensuite and walk-in-robe, open...

2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

4/7 Bell Place, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

This well maintained brick unit situated in a quiet location close to the cbd. Features 2 built-in bedrooms both with r/c airconditioning, modern kitchen with near...

Acreage, Water, Close to Warwick

13 Swan Creek Hall Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 2 1 5 $ 325,000

Set up for horses - 10 Acres with 2 bores plus 12,700gal water tanks, 4 paddocks, 14m x 13.5m Shed, 3 stables, tack room, workshop, separate feed shed PLUS timber...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Investor - Long Term Tenant

31 Lyons Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $169,000

3 Bedrooms ( one built-in )*office * sunroom * separate lounge with woodheater * spacious kitchen meals * large laundry with built in cupboard and storage room *...

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Mayor campaigns federal Infrastructure Minister

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!