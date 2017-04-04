Region faces $1M flood bill

FLOOD PAIN: Luciano Fontana stand at the high water mark of last week's floods. The paddocks behind him were all underwater.

WITH many still cleaning up after last week's floods, and others breathing a sigh of relief after escaping the worst, the total damage bill for the region is expected to hit seven figures.

Southern Downs Regional Council staff spent their weekend visiting this path of destruction to assess the full extent of any damage.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said the full extent was still not known.

"The assessments are ongoing,” she said.

"Staff still have more places to visit and more assessments to make.

"But a ballpark figure of what sort of damage bill we'll be looking at is around the million-dollar mark.”

Cr Dobie said the National Disaster Relief and Reconstruction Arrangement had indicated it would fund some of the damage bill.

"Once all the damage has been assessed, we'll put our case forward and their experts will come and decide if they agree or disagree,” she said.

"At this stage we don't know how long all that will take.

"We will only undertake essential repairs until the NDRRA indicates what they will pay for.

"Everything else that isn't funded will have to come from our budget.”

Cr Dobie said repairs would happen in order of priority.

"It will depend on the severity, the traffic and what the NDRRA will fund.”

Cr Dobie urged all residents to use the MY SDRC app to report any damage.

For farmer Luciano Fontana, of Green Pocket along the banks of the Condamine in Warwick, the floods had been detrimental.

"The rain was good for the season, but the floods were not,” he said.

"Of our 90 acres here about 30 were underwater.

"Lucerne, potatoes, pumpkins, they don't like too much water.

Mr Fontana said the crops underwater the longest would suffer.

"That lucerne crop was ready to cut,” he said.

"We'll only lose a bit but the rest will be downgraded, which means less money.

"It will be a good week or two before I can get out in some of these paddocks, they're just way too wet.

"I'd just ploughed two big paddocks ready to plant, so we've lost topsoil over there and fences are gone.”

Mr Fontana said it would take a couple of weeks to get to where they were before the flooding.

"There is so much crap to clean up, fences to fix and debris everywhere,” he said.

"Hopefully, soon we can get back out in the paddocks and see where we're at.

"And we'll go from there.”

The Kable farm at Emu Vale received 133mm on Thursday last week.

Dorothy Kable said the falls were mainly good.

"All the dams are full,” she said.

"The rest of it just soaked in or ran off, so it's a godsend really; it'll set all the paddocks up for the winter crop.

"The only issues are a bit of erosion in a couple of paddocks and you need a four-wheel drive to get out the driveway.

Mrs Kable said she was glad the forecast destructive winds stayed away.

"That would would have been bad for our sunflowers,” she said.

"But we've been blessed when you see how others around the state fared.”