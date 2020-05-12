Region farewells beloved saleyard identity

RIP: George Crowe will be sorely missed by those who came to know him through the saleyards over the years.

AN astute operator and nice fellow is how long-time sheep buyer, the late George Crowe, is described.

George was born in Deniliquin, New South Wales, on June 4, 1934, and died in Brisbane on April 10 this year.

He was best known in Queensland dressed in his khaki overalls and buying sheep at Cannon Hill (Brisbane), Dalby and Warwick Saleyards.

His father Murgha Crowe was a land valuer and ran a stock and station agency in Deniliquin.

After first working as a drover, George worked in the office of his father’s business.

George was invited by Thomas Borthwick and Sons to work as their main sheep buyer in Melbourne.

He married Pauline Newton at Mary Immaculate Church, Hawthorn, in 1961 and was in his element in Victoria supporting Collingwood, his AFL club, from the age of seven.

George joined the Mercantile Rowing Club in Melbourne and played golf at the Yarra Yarra club.

While in Melbourne, he sailed the yacht Odette with Bill Norton from Borthwicks. They competed in yacht races and would go sailing for a week each New Year.

He was sent to Launceston in Tasmania as manager of the company and in charge of exporting.

At the start of the Snowy Mountains Scheme, he was transferred to Cooma and managed an abattoir which had been bought by Borthwicks to supply meat to the scheme workers at the time.

In Cooma, he joined the local Lions Club and spent many Saturdays selling chook raffles to support charities in the area.

His sporting interest had no bounds and he competed as a sporting shooter in Deniliquin. He loved the races and went to the Melbourne Cup at a time he and Pauline lived in Victoria.

After spending the first two decades on his working life in Victoria and Tasmania, George, wife Pauline and daughters Georgia and Cassandra moved to Coorparoo in Brisbane 52 years ago where he became the chief sheep buyer for Borthwicks.

He then joined Barry Greenup who operated Associated Buyers in Queensland and was a buyer at sales at Cannon Hill, Dalby and Warwick.

During the school holidays, his daughters often headed west or south west with their father for weekly sheep and lamb sales and loved the experience.

Frasers Livestock Transport director Ross Fraser said George was an astute operator during his time as a buyer.

“He was very particular with his sheep numbers and a nice fellow,” Mr Fraser said.

“George was a great friend of my father, the late Charlie Fraser.

“We transported a lot of sheep for George.”

Ex Warwick stock and station agent Denis Ryan said George was an identity at the sheep sales and went about his business in a methodical way.

“He mainly bought boner export type sheep and was always competitive in the market,” Mr Ryan said.

“He was very business like at the sale without much small chat but would say gooday at the yards.”

George is survived by his wife Pauline and immediate family Georgia, Paul and Paris Jones, Cassandra Crowe and Nick Gardiner