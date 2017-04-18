Regional services to remember the fallen

ANZAC Day services will be held throughout the Southern Downs next Tuesday.

Commemorative services have seen increased support in recent years and participating in these special services is of great personal importance to Mayor Tracy Dobie, who served in the Australian Army.

"I'm very proud to see the community take the time to commemorate our diggers at Anzac Day services across the region,” Cr Dobie said.

"Anzac Day is a significant time to reflect on the 1915 Gallipoli landing and those brave souls who died in the service of their country.

"However, it is equally important to remember the sacrifices made by servicemen and women who have died during their service in the years since.

"I am honoured to take part in services dedicated to those who demonstrated qualities of endurance, courage and camaraderie, and I would encourage residents to support these events.”

Cr Dobie said numerous other services were organised throughout the region by the Returned Services League, the Veteran Services and Advocacy Services Australia and Southern Downs Regional Council, to enable all community members to select a service that best suits their timetable.

In Warwick, the dawn service will be held at the Leslie Park Cenotaph at 5.20am, a ceremony will be held at the War Graves Cemetery on Wentworth St at 8.45am and at the Eden Gardens Memorial Park on Little Warner St at 9.30am.

For the full list of services planned in Allora, Killarney, Leyburn, Tannymorel, Pratten, Yangan, Emu Vale, Stanthorpe and Wallangarra, go to sdrc.qld.gov.au