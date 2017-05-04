Region's bridges need better attention

CONSTRUCTION CONCERN: Tony Maw wants to see the council address concerns surrounding the spending on bridges prone to floodwaters.

ANTHONY Maw would like to see ratepayers' money going toward better bridges.

The Toolburra Plains resident lives just metres from Afflecks Bridge on the Condamine River, which he said could be better protected from floodwaters.

Mr Maw said he had seen about 20 floods since building his home near the bridge on Toolburra Plains Rd in 1983.

"We've had floodwaters surround our house for up to a fortnight but I've had a big 4WD to get through,” he said.

"This last flood it was only a couple of days but the bridge went under.

"The council built the new bridge about 15 years ago to replace the old wooden one that got infested by white ants.

"When they built it I suggested making it higher to stop it from getting flooded and a few feet wider so trucks can pass each other safely but that didn't happen.”

Mr Maw said he saw an increase in traffic when the Charlie Fraser Bridge on nearby Lyndhurst Ln suffered worse damage in the recent floods.

"I think it could have been worth spending a bit extra to put a concrete nib along the length of the bridge on the upstream side which would have prevented water from getting under the bitumen,” he said.

"I don't think they want to listen to ordinary people when they're spending ratepayers' money.”