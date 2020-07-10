Region’s businesswomen band together in new venture

BETTER TOGETHER: Southern Downs businesswomen Amy Walker and Jaimie McMillan have joined together to develop “Creating Stories”. Picture: Naomi Mullins/ DNM Photography

IN A business sector devastated by drought, bushfires, and the coronavirus outbreak, two Southern Downs businesswomen have developed a brand-new initiative to help revive it.

Amy Walker and Jaimie McMillan co-developed Creating Stories, a series of workshops on how to use social media and online engagement to locally owned businesses across the region.

Mrs Walker said she was inspired by a similar initiative in Western Australia, and knew it would be “urgently” needed after so many cancelled events during the pandemic.

“It’s really about inspiring and upskilling locals with some insight into visual storytelling, and how they can leverage imagery and social media for their benefit,” Mrs Walker said.

“It could be through engaging with our tourism organisations locally and regionally, bigger events, or supporting communities – there’s such a need for it right now in our region.

“The idea is to really connect with our community – we have local knowledge, and we can apply our skills and years of experience into something locals can hopefully leverage, utilise, and access.”

Despite not having a firm date for their first workshop, Mrs Walker said their initiative was already backed by the Warwick Credit Union and several businesses had signed up.

An ex-journalist and current owner of communications business The Wife Creative, Mrs Walker added that working with fellow businesswoman Mrs McMillan was an exciting opportunity.

“I think Jaimie and I are well supported, individually and jointly, and it’s really great to know that we’ve got some other cool and inspiring women beside us and around us,” she said.

“It’s exciting to consider what can be achieved by really giving people an opportunity to step into their creativity and hopefully be inspired to give something a go.

“We’re very lucky here in southeast Queensland, because so many businesses have something to give their community, and we hope our initiative will support them in that.”

Owner of Wild Sage Collective and no stranger to business collaboration, Mrs McMillan also recently contributed to Toowoomba author Emma Pike’s Empowered Women Empowering the World.

For more information or to register for the workshops, visit the Creating Stories Facebook page.