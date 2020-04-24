Region’s helping hand uses pandemic time to recover

LOOKING AHEAD: The Aussie Trekka founder Brad Costigan will be laying low during the COVID-19 pandemic, hoping to get back into it once restrictions ease.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Aussie Trekka founder Brad Costigan will be laying low during the COVID-19 pandemic, hoping to get back into it once restrictions ease.

TREKKING around the country is the last thing The Aussie Trekka founder Brad Costigan is doing while the coronavirus restrictions are in place.

Constantly going from one project to the other for the last six months, the Stanthorpe helping hand is taking this time to rest and recover.

“The things I did have planned really blew out of expectation,” Mr Costigan said.

“Something quite small actually turned out really big,” he said.

The Brisbane local was a guardian angel to the Stanthorpe community during the hardest times the region had ever seen, doing it all from the kindness of his heart.

With a trip planned to Stanthorpe early this month, he said he was beyond disappointed that it couldn’t go ahead.

“It is disappointing but that is just how it goes.

“I want to be back as soon as I can – go around and support the local businesses and spend some money.

“Handing out water and being there for the community.

“I think the next big thing will be getting food and stock food to farmers.

“I think water is right for the time being so supporting farmers with food will be the next thing on the list.”

It wasn’t just Mr Costigan’s Stanthorpe endeavour’s that had the plug pulled, he said seven of his pre-planned trips had also been cancelled.

“Things had to be put in place to stop the spread of this virus.

“My trips to Coffs Harbour, Armidale, Girraween, Fraser Island and Bunya Mountains were all cancelled.”

Wanting to get back into it ‘as soon as he can’, for the time being Mr Costigan said he will be laying low and recharging the batteries.

“I want to be back into it by July if I can.

“Or sooner if possible.

“I have just been taking some time to breathe and concentrating on other things.

“When I can get back into it I will be back better than ever,” he said.