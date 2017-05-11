Regions miss out from boost to buy homes

BETTER IDEA: Real Estate Agent Helen Harm thinks applying the first home owners grant to older homes would be more beneficial for regional Australians.

OLDER Rose City residents can pump an extra $300,000 into their superannuation fund when selling their family homes, under new Federal Budget measures.

Those looking to buy their first home could soon be able to save for a deposit by salary sacrificing into their superannuation account above their compulsory superannuation contribution from July 1.

Treasurer Scott Morrison told Federal Parliament such moves would help put downward pressure on rising housing costs.

The First Home Super Savers Scheme will allow aspiring home owners to enter savings of up to $30,000 into super to attract the same interest benefits.

These extra contributions could then be withdrawn to use as a home deposit.

Warwick real estate agent Helen Harm said while the extra superannuation would be a benefit for seniors, first home buyers in Warwick did not face the same affordability issues as their metropolitan-dwelling peers.

"If you want to sell your home when you're already retired and put it into super, that's great,” she said.

"I think it's dangerous to muddy the waters for first home buyers though - that's not what super is for.

"I don't know why they wouldn't create a savings branch to save for the deposit.”

The Real Estate Institute of Queensland wrote that as Queensland does not face a significant housing affordability issue, buyers in the state did not directly benefit from many of the measures that were designed to tackle problems that are faced by Sydney and Melbourne markets.

Ms Harm said bringing back a first home owners grant and applying it to older homes would be more beneficial for regional Australians.

"I think Warwick is a great place to invest and do business,” she said.

"But if they want people living in regional Australia they need to find ways to encourage people to live and have businesses here.”