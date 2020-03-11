Region’s tourism could see boom from coronavirus

WON’T FEEL THE AFFECT: Dee Davenport said the Granite Belt Brewery won’t be hurting from coronavirus fears.

WHILE coronavirus is wreaking havoc around the country, Southern Downs tourism say it could actually bring a tourism boost to the region.

Accommodation providers say a desire to avoid large crowds and germs could see Queenslanders opting to holiday in the quieter parts of their own country this year.

Granite Belt Brewery owner Dee Davenport said a tax break offered by the State Government to tourism traders would have no use in the Granite Belt.

The six-month payroll tax holiday for small and medium-sized companies will be designed to help tourism business deal with the fallout from the virus, with more details on the scheme to be released Monday.

Mrs Davenport said she wasn’t expecting to feel the effects.

“If anything, I think it will encourage people to holiday out here in the country,” she said.

“To people in Brisbane I can imagine it would have an adverse effect on numbers but for us, our biggest concern is recovering from the fire.

“We have people ringing and asking if we're open yet and that was six months ago.”

“The reaction here has been a bit hysterical, my Mum has rung me up telling me she’s just bought all this toilet paper.”

Mrs Davenport said she doesn’t believe the payroll tax break would prove much benefit to owners.

“Well, if you have to pay it back after the period, you’d just be worrying the whole time about paying it back,” she said.

“I think now especially, we’re fortunate to have made it a priority to source local because the export industry will be hurting.”

Mick Keddy, owner of Maryvale pub agrees the virus may bolster numbers at his business.

“Despite the attention we’ve had recently from international travellers with the TV series filmed here in January, the virus hasn’t affected us and probably won’t,” he said.

“What we would have benefited form is perhaps a tax break for those in the tourism industry affected by bushfires and drought, but honestly I think it will encourage people to come out and is a silver lining,” he said.

“I see blue skies from here with that point of view.”