Relay for Life on again on Southern Downs

Gerard Walsh | 14th Apr 2017 11:00 AM
Gerard Walsh

RELAY for Life this year will be about running a great social event and raising awardness of the work of Cancer Council Queensland.

Warwick branch official Jan Byrne said Relay for Life would return to Warwick on September 9-10 this year.

"The relay has been held in three of the past four years to support the work of Cancer Council Queensland like research and accommodation for country patients and their families when in larger centres for treatment,” she said.

"Our branch aims to support people going through a cancer journey.

"More than $200,000 was raised in total in 2013, 2014 and 2015. The cost to nominate is $100 and I am hoping for 400 to 500 participants this year.

"The support down the years has been absolutely amazing. We are hoping to attract teams from Stanthorpe as well as the Warwick area.”

As was the case two years ago, Relay for Life will be on the Redbacks Aussie rules field in Jackie Howe Drive from 3pm on September 9 to 9am on September 10.

There is no need for teams to stay at the ground, just to keep the baton going with some members in attendance. Teams needed and can nominate on relayforlife.org.au

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  cancer council queensland redbacks relay for life warwick whatson

