‘Relief’: Family returns home 1 year after devastating fire

Pastor Luke Collings with wife Julia and their three children.

A MORANBAH family recently moved back into their home after it was destroyed by fire more than 12 months ago.

Moranbah Anglican Church Minister Luke Collings and his family were forced out of their St Francis Drive home on July 11, 2019, when a fire broke out upstairs, destroying the entire top floor.

Rev Collings, who has been ministering at Moranbah since October 2017, said they were able to grab a few items from a back bedroom that wasn't too badly affected, but lost themajority of their belongings.

The Moranbah Anglican Church house was destroyed from a fire on July 11, 2019.

"We were all home at the time. It was scary," he said.

"We were very fortunate that no one was in that part of the house and we were all able to get out."

While the lower level had minor water damage, Rev Collings said most of it was able to be saved, "which was a great relief".

After living in temporary accommodation for about 13 months, the family moved back into their refurbished home on August 8.

"It was a bit of a strange experience coming back after so much happened.

"It's a great relief to get back to normal."

The Moranbah Anglican Church house has since been rebuilt and the Collings family moved back in August, 2020.

Rev Collings said it was a "wonderfully revamped" house that had so many improvements, making it much more comfortable.

He was thankful the coronavirus pandemic didn't cause too many delays.

While it has been a challenging year for the family of five, they've been blessed by the Moranbah community with many donations to help them live life "close to normal".

"We feel very blessed by the community for how we were taken care of. We really did feel the love of the community."

Now Rev Collings is ready to get back to business, re-engaging with the community and reaching out to others who may need their assistance.