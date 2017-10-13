Relief for family of Warwick bashing victim

THE WARWICK teen who was a victim of a brutal assault on Tuesday morning is on the road to recovery.

The girl has reportedly begun responding to noises and squeezing her father's hand as she recovers from a substantial head injury in Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The 15-year-old allegedly faced repeated kicks and punches to the head in the brutal attack at 2am on Percy St.

She had been able to hold a conversation with police investigators initially, helping to identify her alleged attackers, before being taken to Warwick Hospital.

After her condition quickly deteriorated she was flown to the PA where she was placed into an induced coma and underwent emergency brain surgery on Tuesday.

The teen has now had a CT scan but the extent of any long-term damage remains unclear.

The girl's mother said she was thankful for the medical team at Warwick Hospital and neurosurgeon, as well as the support of family and friends.

"She and our family have received so many beautiful well wishes, prayers and messages of support," she said.

"We are all so grateful."