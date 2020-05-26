‘Remarkable’: Roxy slams non-paying client

Roxy Jacenko has called out a client who she claims has failed to pay her for work.

The publicity maven, who owns Sweaty Betty PR, recently shared a sign in a shop window that stated it was closed for business while it underwent renovations.

"Remarkable, can afford a facelift but can't afford to pay what you owe," Jacenko captioned the snap online.

She told news.com.au she was owed payment for work completed in December 2019 for the Sydney-based business which cannot be named for legal reasons.

News.com.au has contacted the business for comment.

Roxy Jacenko took to social media to calls out a client she claims hasn’t paid her for services last year. Picture: Supplied

The 39-year-old business woman also provided news.com.au emails showing efforts to recoup the cash, even threatening court proceedings in February when money didn't hit her account.

"Silly me didn't ask for payment upfront," Jacenko said. "I liked her (the business owner) so I didn't, should have known better."

In one email, dated January 2, 2020, Jacenko inquired about payment and was told the business had experienced a glitch with payments that resulted in two staff members also not getting paid.

Jacenko said it was ‘remarkable’ the business was having renovations when it hadn’t paid her. Picture: Supplied

A follow-up email on February 4 showed Jacenko inquiring about payment again, stating she had been chasing for two months.

"I too am running a business and this isn't fair," Jacenko wrote. "If it is not paid today by COB I will be lodging paper work at Local Court to recover the funds."

Jacenko showed news.com.au emails inquiring about the overdue payment. Picture: Supplied

But three months on, almost six months after completing work for the brand, Jacenko has reached boiling point.

The comes after the mum-of-two revealed her PR firm had almost "collapsed" in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic leading her to "diversify" her business model.

"Now the focus is to make sure we continue to grow these companies while we look at options for Sweaty Betty PR in the short term," Jacenko told marketing website B&T last month.

She also took to Instagram to share the effect the virus has had on her business, which celebrated its 15th birthday last year.

"Surreal times right now. 15 years it took to build into an empire with non-stop commitment," she wrote.

"72 hours it took to tumble down all while I am in isolation and can't help my team and boost morale. Thinking of all the small businesses and entrepreneurs out there right now as well as the dedicated teams that have been made redundant. Keeping my training up at home to try and clear my mind."

As well as Sweaty Betty PR, Jacenko owns 18Communications, which facilitates communication between Australian businesses and Chinese consumers through popular messaging app WeChat and social media app Weibo.

She also has an online influencer agency, The Ministry of Talent, and a social media content creation agency, Social Union, as well as a hair accessories label she shares with her daughter Pixie.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally published as 'Remarkable': Roxy slams non-paying client