Remembering the fallen

The Warwick War Graves ceremony on ANZAC Day is a short but solemn occasion where many veterans pay their respects to fallen comrades, be they in the War Graves or elsewhere.

The service there hasn't changed for many years and always includes school students laying either a posy or placing a cross in the ground adjacent to the headstones in the front row.

The guest speaker at the War Graves in 2017 will be former Armoured Corps Reservist Officer, Lieutenant (Rtd) Patrick Costigan.

Mr Costigan served with Australia's best-known reserve unit, A Squadron, 12/16th Hunter River Lancers which is based in Tamworth with units throughout the New England and Hunter Valley regions.

The Hunter River Lancers were originally a cavalry/ reconnaissance unit, part of the Australian Light Horse of World War I, but times changed and during Lt Costigan's time in the 1960s/ 70s, his unit's main vehicle was the armoured fighting vehicle, the M1 113A1 Armoured Personnel Carrier.

Lt Costigan joined the Lancers as a trooper and qualified as a crewman driver, crew commander (Corporal) and then as a Troop Commander when he was commissioned as an officer in 1971.

Being a Reservist, he was able to combine his military service with that of his professional life as a secondary school teacher.

The aspect involved in the operation of these vehicles which interested Lt Costigan the most was the use of a radio at troop, squadron, regimental and operational levels. This interest, combined with his experience as a teacher, led him to become a Senior Instructor in radio within the Regiment, with his final posting being the Regimental Signals Officer.

Lt Costigan is a qualified teacher having been involved in primary and secondary education for 40 years as teacher, consultant and principal.

This was followed by an eight year part-time teaching component in the Faculty of Education, University of Southern Queensland.

His final teaching commitment involved a consultancy role with the Justices of the Peace Branch, Department of Justice and Attorney General, and for the past three years, the teaching of the Justice of the Peace Course through a Registered Training Organisation based in Toowoomba.

He holds degrees in Arts and Education, a Master's Degree in Educational Administration, a Certificate Four in Training and Assessment, he is a Justice of the Peace (Qualified), and a Life Member of the Australian College of Educators.

After a 50 year involvement with the youth of our nation, Mr Costigan is now fully retired.

The ceremony at the War Graves will start at 8.45am on April 25.