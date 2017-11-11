REMEMBRANCE DAY: Warwick pauses to pay tribute

Diggers at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day 2017, Warwick.

Diggers at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day 2017, Warwick. Jonno Colfs

THE centre of Warwick came to a standstill this morning as hundreds gathered to pay respect to the fallen at a moving Remembrance Day ceremony in Leslie Park.

Young and old, including Warwick's last-surviving World War II veterans were in attendance and the colour of school uniforms dominated the crowd.

Master of Cermonies Mal Crawford welcomed everyone and pointed out today's ceremony was 99 years to the day that peace was brokered at the end of the 'war to end all wars'.

Guest speaker Wing Commander Rod Brittain spoke of losses and heartbreak, paying tribute to all fallen Australian men and women from 19th centrury battles in Sudan and South Africa to the Afghanistan conflict.

"Many survived,” he said.

"Carrying with them wounds, both mental and physical.

"And a great many died, enabling others to live a great Australian way of life.

"Today I'd ask everyone to have the courage to stand up for your country and the determination to remember those who have fallen.

"Take the time to read the names on the Cenotaph and never forget.”

Scots PGC school captains Annelise Ryan and Jacob Stiles read In Flanders Fields, a poen to honour the fallen and Mary Higgins from Assumption College gave the Pledge of Remembrance.

Warwick RSL Sub Branch president John Skinner gave the Ode and said afterwards he was thrilled with the turnout.

"It was excellent, very respectful,” he said.

"It rates among the best I've seen here.”

Mr Skinner recounted the early 1980s when barely a crowd of 20 would be present.

"Thanks to the work by certain government ministers including Bruce Scott, children brgan getting involved through school programs and today they bring along their kids and the tradition continues,” he said.

"As well I think there's been a great deal of publicity due to the the amount of centenery celebrations in the last couple of years, but the crowds have kept getting bigger and it's marvellous.

"From where I was sitting I could see so many young people in school uniforms and they've brought their families along as well.

"Tremendous turnout from Warwick.”

Among the crowd was Darcy Furness.

The veteran became emotional when he spoke of his own father who was wounded in World War I.

"I'm here for Dad,” he said.

"And there are three generations paying their repsects here with me.”

Mr Furness was himself sent to the Malayan Emergency from 1959-1961.

He recounted spending his 21st birthday in the pouring rain at a creek junction ambush.

"We had to sit with our legs wrapped around a tree to avoid sillping into the creek,” he said.

"The rain didn't let up all night.

"But it's a birthday I'll never forget.”

As the Warwick Town Hall bells finished chiming for the eleventh hour, bugler Adam Cole from the Warwick Salvation Army played The Last Post and eyes cast downwards to reflect and remember.

Rev. Kevin Stow closed the proceedings with the Lord's Prayer and Benediction before long-time comrades set off for the RSL to have a drink for old buddies.