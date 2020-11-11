REMEMBRANCE DAY: Warwick stops to honour sacrifice

Warwick Remembrance Day 2020 : Warwick High student Faith Jones addresses the crowd at the 2020 Warwick Remembrance Day ceremony.

IT WAS said Warwick's 2020 Remembrance Day turnout could easily overtake that of major cities, as veterans and residents alike came to pay their tributes those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

One hundred and two years after the WWI armistice, today commemorated the 122 Warwick men who lost their lives in that war, as well as those who fought and died in the conflicts that followed.

Warwick veterans and Southern Downs Ex-Services Association fly their flags at the Remembrance Day ceremony 2020.

This year's main speech was led by Warwick High Year 11 students Faith Jones and Matthew Strom in a new tradition to keep the legacy alive.

Matthew used his address to urge his generation to remember with admiration.

"In Gallipoli, young men and women my age and younger served for their country. Their bravery and courage amaze me. These young men and women gave up their home life, schooling careers, families, and friends, all to serve their country," he said.

"I fully appreciate without the sacrifice of all of our war heroes, my life and the lives of our generation would look very different.

"Our duty as a younger generation lies in fostering a memory and remembering with gratitude the fallen and those who have suffered the perils of war. Lest we forget."

Vietnam War veterans John Telfer and Ray Wingett pay tribute to Southern Downs Ex-Services Association this Warwick Remembrance Day 2020.

National serviceman Tom Bryant applauded the new tradition, which also included the inclusion of the Southern Downs Ex-Service Association flag into the ceremony.

"If we don't have the involvement of the young people, there'll be nobody to pick up the banner," he said.

"Anzac today and today are too important to us."

The day was also the official unveiling of the Warwick war memorial wall, funded by the Warwick RSL sub-branch.

Former Southern Downs councillor Rod Kelly, who was involved in the installation, spoke of his own family history of war.

The story of Mr Kelly's great uncle James Patrick Kelly, who served in Gallipoli and the Western Front only to leave behind a heartbroken mother, was all too familiar, he said.

"So many war stories have affected so many Australians the last 119 years," he said.

"The aim of the images on these panels is to inspire people of all ages to reflect on their own stories."