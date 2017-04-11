25°
Remy impresses in Vegas

Joyce Marsh | 11th Apr 2017 8:00 PM
SHOOTING STAR: Remy Leonard of Woodenbong hits Vegas and vies for more archery titles.
SHOOTING STAR: Remy Leonard of Woodenbong hits Vegas and vies for more archery titles. Contributed

WOODENBONG'S world-travelling archer Remy Leonard has recently returned from a trip to one of the biggest shoots on the world archery calendar, The Vegas Shoot.

The event hosts about 3500 competitors and officers a prize pool of more than $400,000.

His first official solo flight saw Remy flying to Atlanta to spend some time with his coach, George Ryals IV.

Before jetting off with Mr Ryals and his group of young talented archers known as Hornets to Las Vegas, Remy had the chance to shoot in Mr Ryals' weekly league shoot.

"We just picked him up from his flight from Australia and he shoots a 300,” George said.

Remy ended up fourth that night after his mammoth flight.

After flying in to Vegas, Remy and his fellow Hornets settled into their rooms before heading down for some official practice the following day.

Then the rounds began. After the first day of shooting, Remy was sitting in 15th position and by the end of the third day he had finished 12th out of 62 shooters from around the world (mostly USA) in the Young Adult Championship division.

Along with seeing the Vegas strip and meeting new archers and fellow Hornets, it was not a bad finish for his first Vegas Shoot.

Remy has also recently received two phone calls from Archery Australia asking him to shoot at one World Cup in Turkey and a second in Salt Lake City in June because he is ranked so highly in Australia.

Due to a number of reasons, Remy had to decline the event in Turkey, but he and his family are trying all they can to get him to the shoot in Salt Lake City.

Any and all financial support is always greatly appreciated.

Woodenbong Progress Association has again asked Remy and his family to run the barbecue at the upcoming trailbike weekend event on May 14 and 15.

Head along to support Remy and help him get to Salt Lake.

Coming up in a couple of weeks Remy and his sister, Tabitha, will compete at the National Youth Championships being held near Melbourne.

WOODENBONG'S world-travelling archer Remy Leonard has recently returned from a trip to one of the biggest shoots on the world archery calendar.

