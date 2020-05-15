Renowned Southern Downs scientist plans to go global

50 YEARS OF IMPORTANT WORK: Plant pathologist Greg Platz has hung up his microscope after 52 years.

FOR over 50 years award-winning plant pathologist Greg Platz has worked tirelessly to help protect the future of Australia’s agriculture industry.

Now it’s time for a new adventure, as the Hermitage based scientist plans to take his talents to help other researchers worldwide.

But since his retirement from the DAF in March, the plant disease resistance breeder’s plans to travel to Ethiopia and assist with better food quality have been put on hold due to COVID-19.

“We’re part of a Gates Foundation project that’s trying to modernise Ethiopian plant breeding, I go out there a few times a year to help improve their plant breeding programs against diseases,” he said.

“So then they can look for yield and quality so resources to grow better quality food, developing better varieties faster is the bottom line.”

Now Mr Platz will have to wait a little longer to continue his work, the keen pathologist said it’s difficult to switch off the science part of his brain.

“You’d think after 50 years in the department I’d be Minister for Agriculture or something, but I don’t want that,” he said.

“I really enjoy the hands on farming work and still find it exciting. In fact, since I’ve retired I’ve found a couple of leaf spots on weeds in the yard and I’m in the process of getting them identified.

“I can’t really stop myself.”

Mr Platz started in the field in 1968, as a cadet with the DAF, since then, he’s slowly climbed the ladder, receiving numerous awards for his research, his latest in 2018.

Mr Platz retires as one of the leading agriculture researchers in Queensland.

Award winning pathologist Greg Platz.

“I never really thought I’d be there for over 50 years, and when I was told I was, I was surprised, I’d never really thought about it.”

Mr Platz is looking forward to settling into a slower life with his wife of 46 years, Janet.

“She’s been a tower of support, there’s been times where I should have been at home and she tends to bear it,” he said.

“It’s been a pretty good ride, but that’s right, I’m on to the next chapter.”