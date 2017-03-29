Repair funding up for grabs for Southern Downs

SAFETY DEVELOPMENT: Member for Northern Tablelands (NSW) Adam Marshall, Tenterfield Shire Council Mayor Peter Petty, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Roads and Maritime Services freight and regional general manager Eric Shegog at the opening of the new Bookookoorara Creek bridge on the Mount Lindesay Rd, which was replaced thanks to funding from the Federal Government Bridges Renewal Program.

MARANOA MP David Littleproud is calling on commuters to identify bridges that could be fixed under a federal funding program.

Mr Littleproud urged residents to report bridges in poor condition to Southern Downs Regional Council so they can be repaired or replaced with the help of a new round of funding, under the $360 million Bridges Renewal Program.

"There are 17 local government areas in my electorate and I want to make sure our region takes advantage of this great opportunity to fix or replace ageing bridges which link our transport network," he said.

"Councils can get on board by nominating local bridges and residents - who would like to put forward their ideas - should get in touch with their council to find out about any bridge nomination plans to make sure we get the most out of this infrastructure funding.

"Better bridges improve safety and access for communities and keep the road freight sector powering on, delivering dollars into the pockets of local businesses and supporting jobs.

Under round three of the Bridges Renewal Program, nominated projects will go through a competitive merit-based selection process with successful applicants eligible to receive up to 50% of project costs or $5million.

"By working together with governments at all levels - particularly local councils which often need a hand to get big-ticket projects underway - we are upgrading and repairing bridges in all corners of the country,” Mr Littleproud said.

"In Queensland, the state and local governments are eligible to apply for up to $5 million per project in Federal Government funding, which is a great injection into local infrastructure."

Application for round 3 are open until May 15.

Guidelines and proposal forms are available at infrastructure.gov.au/bridges

Notify the council of problematic bridges by phoning 1300697372 or by using the MYSDRC app.