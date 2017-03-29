29°
News

Repair funding up for grabs for Southern Downs

Sophie Lester
| 29th Mar 2017 11:01 AM
SAFETY DEVELOPMENT: Member for Northern Tablelands (NSW) Adam Marshall, Tenterfield Shire Council Mayor Peter Petty, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Roads and Maritime Services freight and regional general manager Eric Shegog at the opening of the new Bookookoorara Creek bridge on the Mount Lindesay Rd, which was replaced thanks to funding from the Federal Government Bridges Renewal Program.
SAFETY DEVELOPMENT: Member for Northern Tablelands (NSW) Adam Marshall, Tenterfield Shire Council Mayor Peter Petty, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Roads and Maritime Services freight and regional general manager Eric Shegog at the opening of the new Bookookoorara Creek bridge on the Mount Lindesay Rd, which was replaced thanks to funding from the Federal Government Bridges Renewal Program. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MARANOA MP David Littleproud is calling on commuters to identify bridges that could be fixed under a federal funding program.

Mr Littleproud urged residents to report bridges in poor condition to Southern Downs Regional Council so they can be repaired or replaced with the help of a new round of funding, under the $360 million Bridges Renewal Program.

"There are 17 local government areas in my electorate and I want to make sure our region takes advantage of this great opportunity to fix or replace ageing bridges which link our transport network," he said.

"Councils can get on board by nominating local bridges and residents - who would like to put forward their ideas - should get in touch with their council to find out about any bridge nomination plans to make sure we get the most out of this infrastructure funding.

"Better bridges improve safety and access for communities and keep the road freight sector powering on, delivering dollars into the pockets of local businesses and supporting jobs.

Under round three of the Bridges Renewal Program, nominated projects will go through a competitive merit-based selection process with successful applicants eligible to receive up to 50% of project costs or $5million.

"By working together with governments at all levels - particularly local councils which often need a hand to get big-ticket projects underway - we are upgrading and repairing bridges in all corners of the country,” Mr Littleproud said.

"In Queensland, the state and local governments are eligible to apply for up to $5 million per project in Federal Government funding, which is a great injection into local infrastructure."

Application for round 3 are open until May 15.

Guidelines and proposal forms are available at infrastructure.gov.au/bridges

Notify the council of problematic bridges by phoning 1300697372 or by using the MYSDRC app.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  bridges renewal federal government southern downs regional council warwick developments

Repair funding up for grabs for Southern Downs

Repair funding up for grabs for Southern Downs

Federal funding program could bring boost to bridges around Southern Downs

Warwick Lions donating the gift of sight

Warwick Lions president Con Lo Guidice handing over the collection.

THE Lions Club of Warwick has again been hard at work

Popular youth event canned in Warwick

HELD OFF: The forecast for wet weather has forced organisers to cancel Youth Week laser skirmish.

The forecast for wet weather on Thursday forced organisers to cancel

Ryanie's raises $145K for dementia

DEMENTIA DONATION: Pam Eather receiving money for her support group from Brendan Ryan.

For 16 years Brendan Ryan has held charity dinners and raffles

Local Partners

Historic show win for Warwick grazier

Grazier claims Warwick Show cattle gong five decades after first title.

Runner numbers rocket

The Warwick Pentath-run has experienced a surge in popularity

The Warwick Pentath-run has experienced such a surge in popularity.

Open day at shooting at Warwick Clay Target Club

REGULARS: Keith Rowling and Cheryl McCullough are shooters and volunteers at the Warwick Clay Target Club which has its open shoot on Sunday.

Warwick Clay Target Club ready for open shoot

Warwick goes well against premiers before going down

BALL ON FOOT: Jamie Saunders in possession for Warwick in football in Toowoomba fixtures.

Strong performance by Warwick Wolves in premier grade

Brothers from Allora to battle it out at Mayhew Oval

DEFENCE: Nick Morris, defending for Allora, is one of three brothers in Saturday's grand final.

Allora not at full strength but still confident

MOVIE REVIEW: Life puts Alien’s Ridley Scott on notice

RYAN Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson and Jake Gyllenhaal star in epic sci-fi thriller.

MKR villain claims producers ‘blackmailed’ him

MKR's Josh has slammed the show's producers, claiming they tried to "blackmail" him.

Josh has hit back at the show with claims about being “blackmailed”.

Queens of the Stone Age, The xx to headline Splendour 2017

Queens of the Stone Age will headline Splendour in the Grass 2017.

LCD Soundsystem also playing three-day music festival at Byron in July.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: Bride has regrets after break-up

Susan was having second thoughts about ending her relationship with Sean.

Sean's bride Susan was clearly having second thoughts.

‘I feel sh*t’: Agonising Married At First Sight split

Vanessa breaks down during her miserable break-up with Andy over fish and chips.

IT’S the MAFS break-up we knew would eventually happen.

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Seven, Nine’s crazy cyclone battle

Ruth Western ain't got time for Cyclone Debbie.

Reporters are battling fierce winds, and locals who won’t play ball.

NEW Development off Hawker Road

0 Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off ... Expressions of...

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off Hawker Road 3.3K or 6 minutes to Warwick CBD. This is a prestige residential...

4 Bedroom Brick with Double Shed

139a Ogilvie Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 3 $329,000

This tidy 4 bedroom brick home situated in a quiet location with excellent rural views to the north. Features 4 bedrooms master with ensuite and walk-in-robe, open...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

4/7 Bell Place, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

This well maintained brick unit situated in a quiet location close to the cbd. Features 2 built-in bedrooms both with r/c airconditioning, modern kitchen with near...

Acreage, Water, Close to Warwick

13 Swan Creek Hall Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 2 1 5 $ 325,000

Set up for horses - 10 Acres with 2 bores plus 12,700gal water tanks, 4 paddocks, 14m x 13.5m Shed, 3 stables, tack room, workshop, separate feed shed PLUS timber...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Investor - Long Term Tenant

31 Lyons Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $169,000

3 Bedrooms ( one built-in )*office * sunroom * separate lounge with woodheater * spacious kitchen meals * large laundry with built in cupboard and storage room *...

Timber Home with Great Shed

1 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 3 $189,000

Perfect for first home owner in great neighbourhood this 2 bedroom highset timber home, kitchen, dining lounge comb and bathroom with shower over bath. Situated...

Great Value with Shed

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $185,000

This 3 bedroom timber home situated in a quiet area with large kitchen dining comb, lounge room with wood heater and front verandah. 9mx6m c/bond shed with power...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!