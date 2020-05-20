Repeat offender faces 16 years for bestiality, assaults

A man has been jailed for 16 years for a range of serious offences.

A man has been jailed for 16 years for a range of serious offences.

A BANGALOW man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for a large number of offences including bestiality, sexual assaults and other offences.

Dean Anthony Sellenthin, 44, appeared before the Downing Centre District Court in Sydney for sentencing on Friday. Sellenthin had earlier pleaded guilty to 83 charges which spanned a six year period up to late 2017.

This included 10 counts of aggravated indecent assault, 10 counts of aggravated break and enter, five counts of bestiality, 17 counts of producing child abuse material, 20 counts of stalking, 11 counts of stealing from a dwelling and other related charges.

He also pleaded guilty to larceny offences involving the theft of a large amount of underwear from Byron Shire properties and a further 82 offences were taken into account at his sentencing.

In sentencing Sellenthin, Judge John North took into account the "wide range of offending over a long period".

"It is obvious that the offending in this matter involves a large number of criminal acts committed over a period of years," Judge North said.

"There are a large number of victims, many of whom have not been identified. Some of the victims are children."

Judge North accepted the Crown's submission Sellenthin's offending was "persistent and habitual".

"The offender systematically recorded, collected and organised the photo and video files that recorded his offending," he said.

"The offences were committed in the context of a number of unknown other offences including stalking and trespass."

The court heard Sellenthin had committed similar crimes in the past and this series of incidents "reflects and escalation" in his offending.

Judge North said while only one victim impact statement was tendered to the court, the circumstances would have been "traumatic and frightening" for all victims.

But the court heard many of the victims were still "unaware of these acts".

One of the victims, aged 91 at the time, was assaulted by Sellenthin while she was medicated and sleeping.

The court heard Sellenthin's bestiality offences related to numerous offences against three dogs.

The defence submitted Sellenthin's mental ill health "contributed to the commission of these offences in a material way". But Judge North rejected a call to treat those offences as less serious in light of the fact Sellenthin was "dealt with quite leniently" on "a large number of sexually-motivated charges" some years before.

The court heard Sellenthin received no follow-up mental health support aside from one appointment after a previous prison term for 87 similar offences in 2006.

Sellenthin, who told the court he was sorry for his actions and that he was willing to get help, won't eligible for parole until November 21, 2029.