Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

REPLAY: Gladstone’s election debate

Darryn Nufer
22nd Oct 2020 3:28 PM | Updated: 7:16 PM

 

THE Queensland Election campaign hots up tonight with three candidates contesting the seat of Gladstone participating in a free, live-streamed debate hosted by The Observer and The Courier Mail.

Aiming to ensure Queenslanders make an informed decision based on facts when they head to the polls on Saturday, October 31, this free live-streamed debate will give voters the opportunity to hear each candidate's pitch, sharing what matters most to them in the lead up to election day.

The debate will also provide a forum where we will ask real questions submitted by our readers, giving candidates the opportunity to showcase their knowledge and passion for our local issues.

Candidates participating in the debate are incumbent Labor MP Glenn Butcher, the LNP's Ron Harding, and One Nation's Kevin Jorgensen.

The event will be delivered via StreamYard and streamed live on The Observer and The Courier Mail websites from 6.30pm - 7pm today (Thursday, October 22).

The stream, which is FREE for anyone to view, will go live at 6.30pm - please be sure to refresh your page at this time.

gladstone election debate 2020 livestream debate queensland election 2020 debate
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: Water restriction changes floated

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Water restriction changes floated

        Council News Find out how the proposed overhaul would affect residents and businesses across the Southern Downs.

        150 years of Warwick history revealed in new book

        Premium Content 150 years of Warwick history revealed in new book

        News DID YOU KNOW THIS?: Brand new compilation reveals the lesser known facts about one...

        Charity helps teens dance away worries of 2020

        Premium Content Charity helps teens dance away worries of 2020

        Rural ‘We always find rural kids and rural families are the last ones to ask’: The rare...

        Revealed: Regions major parties are most under pressure

        Premium Content Revealed: Regions major parties are most under pressure

        Politics Analysis of the two leaders’ campaigns so far