Report: Broncos eyeing interim coach

Some powerbrokers at Red Hill are so desperate to land Craig Bellamy they'd consider signing an interim coach on a one-year deal so the Melbourne Storm mentor could lead the Broncos in 2022, a report claims.

After most considered it a two-horse race between Cowboys premiership coach Paul Green and Queensland Origin coach Kevin Walters, Channel 7's Chris Garry revealed the club's "secret plan" on Wednesday night.

"Broncos so determined to sign Craig Bellamy they are considering interim coach next year to get him when he's off-contract in 2022," Garry tweeted. "Some Red Hill officials convinced Bellamy is worth the wait. Bellamy's suggested he's retiring, Brisbane will try to talk him out of it."

Garry didn't say who the interim coach might be.

Brisbane's current stand-in, Peter Gentle, has already ruled himself out of the job long-term.

"Not a chance … I just want to coach, not do all this sort of stuff," he said at a weekly pre-game press conference.

"I was head coach in Hull for a couple of years, it takes you away from the actual hands-on coaching.

"There's a lot of peripheral stuff, but as assistant coach you're dealing with the players one-on-one, you're nobody and that's fine by me.

"You're actually coaching, whereas now a head coach is more and more like the (English) Premier League manager, so I prefer this side of it."

Storm coach Craig Bellamya. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Bellamy has committed to seeing through his contract with the Storm and hinted retirement could be his next move after next season.

The Storm have made it clear to Brisbane he's unavailable right now.

Storm chairman Matt Tripp told the Sydney Morning Herald the ball is in the mastercoach's court - after 2021.

"Craig can be Storm head coach for as long as he decides, but if he opts to retire at the end of next year, I want him to advise on his successor and mentor him and work with the assistants," Tripp said.

"I would like his advice on the streaming process of whoever we bring into the club because he is such as good judge of character. I want him here long term to empower the best culture in Australian sport."

Originally published as Report: Broncos eyeing interim coach