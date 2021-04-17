Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The person was bitten by the dingo about 7.30am.
The person was bitten by the dingo about 7.30am.
News

UPDATE: Child airlifted after Fraser Island dingo attack

Carlie Walker
17th Apr 2021 8:45 AM | Updated: 9:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 9.30am

A male child has been airlifted off Fraser Island after a dingo attack.

The child reportedly suffered injuries to his thigh, buttocks, head and shoulder after being bitten by the animal.

The incident happened at a private address at Orchid Beach about 7.30pm, according to a spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The boy was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

UPDATE, 9.15am

The Department of Environment and Science has issued a tweet saying it is aware of the incident and rangers are investigating.

A further update will be provided later on Saturday.

EARLIER, 8.45am

A patient is being treated for superficial injuries after they were reportedly attacked by a dingo on Fraser Island.

Paramedics are assessing the patient, with the rescue helicopter at the scene.

The person was bitten by the dingo about 7.30am, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

More to come.

Originally published as Rescue chopper at scene after Fraser dingo attack

More Stories

fraser island dingoes
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern Downs dog breeder pushes for major expansion

        Premium Content Southern Downs dog breeder pushes for major expansion

        News The proposal would see the Welsh corgi breeder’s operation grow 400 per cent. FULL PLANS HERE:

        Council to push through $3m+ projects under deadline crunch

        Premium Content Council to push through $3m+ projects under deadline crunch

        News SDRC under pressure to start and finish several Warwick, Stanthorpe projects within...

        Stars of The Block help Warwick owners launch new venture

        Premium Content Stars of The Block help Warwick owners launch new venture

        News The grand opening brings to fruition a dream to create a building and renovating...

        Reports of plans to wipe out RSL mural sparks fierce outrage

        Premium Content Reports of plans to wipe out RSL mural sparks fierce outrage

        News Reported plans to cover up RSL murals spark outrage from artist