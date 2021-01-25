Menu
A man was injured after crashing into a tree while paragliding.
A man was injured after crashing into a tree while paragliding.
Rescue chopper called to extract man after paragliding crash

Michael Nolan
25th Jan 2021 2:01 PM
Paramedics and firefighters are working to retrieve a man after he crashed while paragliding east of Warwick.

It was reported that the man, aged in his 60s, hit a tree about 1.35pm on Monday.

He crashed in hard-to-reach bushland, about 500 meters from Emu Creek Rd and Upper Emu Creek Rd.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are on scene, cutting scrub to create a landing zone for a rescue chopper.

It has been reported the man has serious lower back and pelvic injuries.

