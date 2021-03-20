Menu
A baby has been flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition by the Bundaberg and Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters.
News

Man dies, baby seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

Rhylea Millar
20th Mar 2021 9:00 AM | Updated: 12:58 PM
Crews from RACQ LifeFlight have flown a seriously injured baby to hospital after a single vehicle crash in the Bundaberg region.

Paramedics from QAS and the Bundaberg and Sunshine Coast based rescue choppers were both tasked to the scene on Friday night.

The incident occurred when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree on the Isis Highway in Eureka at around 5.15pm.

One 28-year-old man sadly passed away at the scene and the 25-year-old female driver was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue critical care doctor and QAS flight paramedic, the baby was transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Forensic Crash Unit.

