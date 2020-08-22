Menu
A male patient was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after falling off the back of a boat.
Rescue helicopter attends to injured man after boat fall

Rhylea Millar
22nd Aug 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:18 PM
BUNDABERG'S RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a man to hospital after he fell off the back of a large boat.

The incident occurred in the Gladstone region yesterday afternoon, about 4.15pm, when a man aged in his 50s sustained an arm injury.

A rescue crew was tasked to the scene, north of Agnes Water and the pilot was able to land the chopper on a sandbar near the boat.

The male patient was placed onto a smaller vessel and ferried over to the helicopter, where a flight paramedic from QAS was able to start treating the his injuries.

He was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

