SERIOUS CRASH: One car was flipped during the Wood St crash.
Rescue helicopter rushes to serious Warwick car crash

Tessa Flemming
14th Sep 2020 4:41 PM
THREE people have been involved in a serious traffic crash in Warwick this afternoon.

The three car crash occurred at around 3.53pm on Wood St, near the Guy St intersection.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed a rescue helicopter was on its way and that one patient was suffering critical injuries.

“At this stage, we’re still assessing three patients. One patient has critical injuries, another has pretty significant injuries and one appears to be OK,” she said.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the forensic crash unit was on scene.

Neither emergency service could confirm whether there were fatalies at this stage.

More information to come.

