Residents angered by snub of local wine

Residents in the Southern Downs have expressed frustration about the lack of support given to local wine producers at community events.

A debate was sparked on Facebook last night, with many residents angered by the use of Jacobs Creek wine at the launch of the Southern Downs visitor guide in Warwick and the promotion of Brown Brothers wine at the upcoming Jumpers and Jazz festival.

Many were shocked by the snub of local producers, suggesting the council should do more to support local businesses.

"They tell us to buy locally so there's more jobs but do they, no," Mary Barbierato said.

"So they buy (or it was "dontated") elsewhere because local is no good for them.

"Besides, why should they, the wages they're on, hell, they could probably get the wine from Italy."

Andi Colt noted larger producers often offer financial support.

"Those were probably the sponsors who paid to promote the event," she said.

"Jacob's Creek and Brown Brothers are big commercial producers, they can probably afford to provide the wine for free on top of paying for their 'advertising' rather than the Council forking out to actually promote local small businesses, you know, the businesses that actually pay the rates and keep the Councillors employed."

