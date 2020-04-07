Residents take to driveways for Anzac Day

NEXT YEAR WILL BE BETTER: John Skinner will have to wait until next year for a ceremony at the Cenotaph.

AS THE sun rises on April 25th, residents all over the Downs will take to their driveways to honour fallen soldiers.

The outbreak of coronavirus has seen traditional services cancelled but people are looking for innovative ways to make sure the Anzac spirit burns strong.

Killarney RSL sub-branch president Jim McGee said he would be among the Killarney residents to take three minutes to reflect at 6am.

“I think it’s great, it shows that people really care even if there is no public meeting or ceremony,” he said.

“They will still show their appreciation for the soldiers who lost their lives and all who served.”

Mr McGee said was unsure how many residents would take part on the day.

“It’s a catch-22 isn’t it, you would never know if they were because we all have to stay at home,” he said.

Killarney woman Ann Ragh said her street would join at dawn.

“The Killarney Quilters were going to make a banner to give the sub-branch for Anzac Day but now when it’s finished I’ll hang it out the front of a house in our court and we’ll have a dawn service,” she said.

Warwick RSL sub-branch president John Skinner said he had yet to decide how he would mark the day.

“The RSL has encouraged us to light a candle, listen to The Last Post or have a bit of reflection from our driveways while we officially can’t do anything,” he said.

“Well out where I am, my neighbours are kilometres away, but younger veterans and certainly those who are over 60 and can’t go out will be standing at the end of their driveway,” he said.

Despite the loss of this year’s ceremony in the Warwick Cenotaph, Mr Skinner is looking forward to next year’s celebration.

“We’ll be back bigger and better than ever next year,” he said.

“That is unless ‘COVID-20’ hits the scene.”