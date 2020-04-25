Resilience forged in the frontline of duty

PROUD FAMILY: Catherine Welsh (second from right) has the full support of her family Jessica, Roger and Helen Welsh.

AT just 19 years, Signaller Catherine Welsh is the youngest in Darwin’s 1st Combat Signal Regiment, an achievement of which her mother, Helen, couldn’t be prouder.

This year, Anzac Day will carry a new level of meaning for Mrs Welsh who will not just be remembering the fallen Defence Force members but those still actively serving.

“We’ve always had a healthy respect for Anzac Day and what it stands for,” she said.

“But it has even more meaning for us now.

“As a family, we’re extremely proud of what she’s achieved and proud to be the parent of a serving Australian Defence Force member.”

The difficult decision to enlist was one Mrs Welsh said Catherine made entirely on her own and hasn’t been without its difficulties.

“She made the decision at 16 that the Defence Force was where she wanted to go,” Mrs Welsh said.

“At 17 after she had just finished grade 12, she went into basic training, and it was the first time she had been away from home.

“She was nearly towards the end of her training when she hurt her knee pretty badly and was ‘back squaded’.

“But she has done most of what she has on her own.”

Still unsure as to what Catherine’s role completely entails, Mrs Welsh said the stories of her experiences have her beaming with pride.

“She’s not big on explaining what she does,” she said.

“She learns new things and it’s opened up opportunities for her that she never would have got in the professional world.

“She’s making a life for herself and we’re here if she needs us.”

“There’s a lot more to the Defence Force as a whole.”

Warwick has a strong and proud community of current and ex-servicemen and women, which is shown during Anzac Day and Remembrance Day ceremonies.

With coronavirus restrictions placing difficulties on ceremonies this year, Mrs Welsh said she will still pay her respects to those in the Defence Force.

“I’ll go down and put flowers on the School of Arts in Yangan,” she said.

“Warwick has a very strong connection to the ADF and a very long and proud history too.

“These kids are carrying on the traditions.

“They can pay their respects to the previous members of the Australian Defence Force who have allowed them to have the lives that they do.”