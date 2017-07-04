22°
Resort owner fights for highway safety upgrades

Elyse Wurm | 4th Jul 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 5:05 AM
DEATH TRAP: Resort owner Ray Vincent has been fighting for a turning lane on Cunningham Hwy to avoid road crashes.
DEATH TRAP: Resort owner Ray Vincent has been fighting for a turning lane on Cunningham Hwy to avoid road crashes.

THE crash on the Cunningham Hwy that caused a truck to roll over last week could have been avoided, according to owner of Bestbrook Mountain Resort Ray Vincent.

Occurring in front of his residence, Mr Vincent said a woman was driving with four children from Brisbane when she slowed down to turn into the resort.

He said a trailing truck driver had "nowhere to go".

Mr Vincent said he had been fighting to insert a right-hand turning lane to make it safer for traffic entering the resort when travelling from Brisbane.

He said he feared it would take a tragedy before anything was done.

"Someone's got to die before they will fix the road," he said.

"They're in the middle of a big sea and there's a truck coming down doing 100(kmh).

Mr Vincent said the Department of Transport and Main Roads had informed him he would be responsible for paying to insert the lane.

"There are all these little turning lanes to service private residents and yet they won't work with us," he said.

A spokeswoman from the department confirmed "access upgrades" to businesses and private properties were the responsibility of the property owner.

"In 2011, we assessed an application for a private property on the Cunningham Hwy at Bestbrook," she said.

"From this it was determined that the business was required to provide a protected right-hand turn lane westbound and a basic left-turn treatment for eastbound traffic to improve safety at this location.

"In 2014, the business requested to make a change to the conditions to reduce the extent of access works required.

"This included a statement from the business that the existing right-turning treatment is working satisfactorily and should be left in place.

"We denied this request and have responded to the business that the original conditions are required to be met."

Mr Vincent said the request was to create the lane within the "existing footprint" of the road by changing the line markings.

With plans to build a church on the property and make improvements to amenities, Mr Vincent said all development at Bestbrook has been put on hold until the lane is inserted.

"Naturally you want to improve the amenities for your campers and improve things on your property," he said. "We can't do anything until Main Roads sign off to say it is safe to come in and out of Bestbrook," he said.

Topics:  bestbrook mountain resort department of transport and main roads road safety

Driving home the big rig safety message

