Respiratory clinic prepares for worst after restrictions lift

DON’T BE COMPLACENT: Respiratory clinics remain active on Darling Downs despite no active cases in region.

ANTICIPATION of a spike in COVID-19 cases after restrictions are lifted will keep the Condamine Medical Centre’s Respiratory Clinic open until at least September.

The Guy St clinic, set up to treat those with symptoms of COVID-19 away from the centre’s general patients, has received between 10 to 15 visits each day since its opening in March.

The Centre’s Dr David Doolan said funding received by the Commonwealth as of last week has enabled the centre to continue to keep their patients and staff safe.

“We’re hoping for the best and preparing for the worst,” he said.

“That’s why we initiated this before we had the Commonwealth contract, we wanted to make sure our Wood St patients were safe, we had to go hard early as we didn’t have the resources of metro areas.”

The new contract with the Commonwealth will supply staff with adequate personal protective equipment, beds and IT infrastructure.

Dr Doolan said while the clinic has not yet conducted tests, it will have the capacity to do so.

“Currently we have a testing facility at the pathology centre 200 metres away but if we got to a point where we had to test more than 20 people a day we would start doing that,” he said.

With the contract to be reviewed in September, Dr Doolan said the clinic could see hundreds of patients before then.

“We were chosen I think because we were able to have the Guy St building donated to us by the Friendly Society and we got it started as soon as we saw what was happening overseas,” he said.

Darling Downs Hospital and Health service also remain prepared and are still ready to activate testing centre resources in Warwick, warning residents not to be complacent.

Earlier this year, Locke St was blocked off and allocated as a site for a drive-through centres for testing COVID-19.

“While we currently have no active cases of COVID-19 within the Darling Downs Health region, it is possible that new cases could be detected at any time,” they said.

“The drive through testing clinic at Warwick will open if the number of patients presenting to the hospital and meeting the criteria for testing reaches a level that requires a stand-alone clinic.”

Making an appointment at the medical centre’s respiratory clinic is essential and those with cold, flu and fever symptoms, a cough, shortness of breath and a sore throat are instructed to do so.

Call 4666 9666 to make an appointment.